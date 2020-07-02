tech2 News Staff

Poco has officially announced that it will launch its much-awaited Poco M2 Pro – the first smartphone of its M-series – in India on 7 July. In addition to this, the company's tweet also revealed that it will feature quad cameras at the back that will be tucked in a square-shaped camera module.

As per the official tweet, the smartphone launch event will take place on 7 July at 12 pm in India. The smartphone has also been teased on Flipkart, hinting that it will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco says it will reveal a few more details about the smartphone on 3 July.

For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It's time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you want to know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

Recently, XDA Developers reported that Poco M2 Pro is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. In addition to this, GSMArena reported that the smartphone might come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 30W charging.

Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

As per a previous report, Poco M2 Pro is likely to run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.