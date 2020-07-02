Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to debut in India on 7 July, will sell exclusively on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 5,020 mAh battery with 30W charging.


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2020 10:25:29 IST

Poco has officially announced that it will launch its much-awaited Poco M2 Pro – the first smartphone of its M-series – in India on 7 July. In addition to this, the company's tweet also revealed that it will feature quad cameras at the back that will be tucked in a square-shaped camera module.

As per the official tweet, the smartphone launch event will take place on 7 July at 12 pm in India. The smartphone has also been teased on Flipkart, hinting that it will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco says it will reveal a few more details about the smartphone on 3 July.

Poco M2 Pro with quad camera setup to debut in India on 7 July, will sell exclusively on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro. Image: Flipkart

Recently, XDA Developers reported that Poco M2 Pro is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. In addition to this, GSMArena reported that the smartphone might come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 30W charging.

Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

As per a previous report, Poco M2 Pro is likely to run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


