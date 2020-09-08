Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
Poco M2 India Launch Event highlights: 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively

tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2020 12:21:06 IST

The company has confirmed that Poco M2 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM.

highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:25 (IST)

    That's it for today guys..

    via GIPHY

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Poco M2 pricing:

    6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 10,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 storage: Rs 12,499

    It will go on sale on 15 September on Flipkart. 

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Poco M2 specs roundup:

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Poco M2 design

    It comes with P2i protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Poco M2 colours

    It will be available in grey, red and blue colour options.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Poco M2 camera details

    It comes with a 13 MP quad camera sensor and houses an 8 MP selfie camera. 

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Poco M2 battery

    It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Poco M2 chipset

    It is powered by a Helio G80 SoC and offers 6 GB RAM

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Poco M2 display

    It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    The event has now begun

  • 11:57 (IST)

    The event will begin any minute now...

    via GIPHY

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Poco M2 display

    The Flipkart teaser of the smartphone has revealed that it will come with a FullHD+ display that will feature a waterdrop notch.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Poco M2 livestream

    The launch event will start in a few minutes. Tap on the link below to watch the livestream.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Poco to giveaway 15 phones

    The company will ask 5 questions during the event and you need to answer them by following two condtions:

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro Review: It’s more Poco vs Redmi than Poco vs Realme- Technology News, Firstpost

    A re-skinned Redmi Note 9 Pro, is the Poco M2 Pro a case of old wine in a new bottle?

    www.firstpost.com

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Poco M2 to feature quad rear camera setup

    Just like Poco M2 Pro, this smartphone will also house a quad camera setup. You will also get a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Poco M2 RAM

    The smartphone will offer 6 GB RAM

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Poco M2 battery

    The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with support for fast charging.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Hello everyone! Welcome to the liveblog of Poco M2 launch!

    The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the latest updates..

Poco M2 will debut today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone teaser on Flipkart has revealed that it will house a quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Poco recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.



