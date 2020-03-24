tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has launched its latest 5G-enabled smartphone — Redmi K30 Pro – in China, at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 32,200). The smartphone comes in a special edition called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

Redmi K30 Pro pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 32,200), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 36,600) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 3,699 (approx Rs 40,000).

The Zoom Edition of Redmi K30 Pro comes in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 41,000), 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 43,000).

The smartphone is available in Sky Blue, Moonlight White, Starry Purple and Space Grey colour variants.

Redmi K30 Pro will go on sale on 4 April in China.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

Redmi K30 Pro sports 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It features a popo up selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Redmi K30 Pro has a quad rear camera setup at the back that houses 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5 MP macro lens, 13 MP wide angle lens and 2 MP depth sensor. The Zoom Edition can record 8K videos and allows 30x zoom. All the camera specs are the same for Zoom Edition as well except for an 8 MP telephoto lens, that is replaces 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20 MP pop up selfie camera.

Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

