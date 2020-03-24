Tuesday, March 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,999

Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2020 16:39:01 IST

Xiaomi has launched its latest  5G-enabled smartphone — Redmi K30 Pro – in China, at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 32,200). The smartphone comes in a special edition called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

Redmi K30 Pro pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 32,200), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 36,600) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 3,699 (approx Rs 40,000).

Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,999

Realme K30 Pro

The Zoom Edition of Redmi K30 Pro comes in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 41,000), 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 43,000).

The smartphone is available in Sky Blue, Moonlight White, Starry Purple and Space Grey colour variants.

Redmi K30 Pro will go on sale on 4 April in China.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

Redmi K30 Pro sports 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz.  It features a popo up selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Redmi K30 Pro has a quad rear camera setup at the back that houses 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5 MP macro lens, 13 MP  wide angle lens and 2 MP depth sensor.  The Zoom Edition can record 8K videos and allows 30x zoom. All the camera specs are the same for Zoom Edition as well except for an 8 MP telephoto lens, that is replaces 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20 MP pop up selfie camera.

Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro to launch in China by end of this month, general manager hints

Mar 11, 2020
Redmi K30 Pro to launch in China by end of this month, general manager hints
Redmi K30 Pro to debut today in China, new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen, Mi Purifier F1 might also go official

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro to debut today in China, new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen, Mi Purifier F1 might also go official

Mar 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020