tech2 News Staff

Just yesterday GM of Poco India announced that we can expect a new Poco smartphone very soon. In a tweet today, Poco has confirmed what the new smartphone is and as it turns out it is not the Poco F2 but a new Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This new variant of the device is said to go on sale from 26 December exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com for a price of Rs 23,999.

The Armoured Version of the Poco F1 was earlier only reserved for the top-end 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the device. Making the Armoured Edition even more cheaper will certainly boost the sales of the device as the Kevlar texture certainly does look more appealing than the other colour variants that Poco is offering.

You can read our full review of the Poco F1 over here. In more recent news about the Poco F1, the smartphone received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all its variants. Pocofone has sold as many

as 7,00,000 units of Poco F1 globally in just three months.

The #POCOF1

6GB + 128GB (Armoured Edition)

at ₹23,999

will be available on https://t.co/DREiXVqBDe and @Flipkart from 26th December 00:01 AM. RT if you are excited and stand a chance to win exclusive POCO merchandise. pic.twitter.com/2lybWEY14a — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 25, 2018

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.