Poco F1 Armoured Edition for 6 GB + 128 GB variant announced for Rs 23,999

Armoured Version of the Poco F1 was earlier only reserved for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage model.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 17:01 PM IST

Just yesterday GM of Poco India announced that we can expect a new Poco smartphone very soon. In a tweet today, Poco has confirmed what the new smartphone is and as it turns out it is not the Poco F2 but a new Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.  This new variant of the device is said to go on sale from 26 December exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com for a price of Rs 23,999.

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The Armoured Version of the Poco F1 was earlier only reserved for the top-end 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the device. Making the Armoured Edition even more cheaper will certainly boost the sales of the device as the Kevlar texture certainly does look more appealing than the other colour variants that Poco is offering.

You can read our full review of the Poco F1 over here. In more recent news about the Poco F1, the smartphone received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all its variants. Pocofone has sold as many
as 7,00,000 units of Poco F1 globally in just three months.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

