Monday, December 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Poco announcement to come soon, could be Kevlar Back for all Poco F1 variants

It's too early, even by Xiaomi standards to plan a successor to the Poco F1 which launched in September.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 17:24 PM IST

The Xiaomi Poco F1 was a phone which grabbed headlines the instant it was released. This was due to the fact the device was offering the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC for a price starting at only Rs 19,999. This kind of aggressive pricing was pretty much unheard in the Indian market since even OnePlus, the supposed budget flagship king was pricing its phones at Rs 35,000.

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Obviously, Xiaomi is not one to let the buzz die down around the Poco F1 and General Manager C Manmohan had an announcement to make. He tweeted "Last week's been crazy! has won awards & appreciation one after the other. I have a surprise for all of you. A is coming. Can you guess when?". From what we can make out from the tweet it certainly seems that a new Poco F1 is on the horizon.

However, it seems too early, even by Xiaomi standards, to release a successor to a device launched back in September. Various leaks and one tweet from the reputable tipster Ishan Agarwal points to the fact that Poco will likely be releasing the armoured version of its device for 6 GB RAM variants as well. Earlier only the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB RAM version of the device was provided this special Kevlar skin.

In any case, it is likely that we will be hearing more about the new development from Xiaomi before the year ends.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

POCO F1

POCO F1 gets a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000, now starts from Rs 19,999

Dec 10, 2018

Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi Play expected to be launched in China on 24 December as a rebranded Poco F1

Dec 12, 2018

Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi Play to be launched on 24 December, teasers reveal a waterdrop notch

Dec 19, 2018

Affordable Smartphones

Best value for money phones of 2018: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and more

Dec 21, 2018

Vivo

New Vivo smartphone with 10 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Dec 12, 2018

Vivo Nex 2

Vivo Nex 2 unveiled with dual-screen, Snapdragon 845 processor and 10 GB RAM

Dec 11, 2018

science

diabetics

Scientists develop disposable paper sensors for diabetics to monitor blood sugar

Dec 24, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its first national security space mission for US aboard Falcon 9

Dec 24, 2018

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018