Poco confirms the launch Poco F2 in 2021; expected to be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset

Along with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the phone is likely to feature an AMOLED display and come with quad-camera setup at the back.


FP TrendingJan 04, 2021 13:35:27 IST

Poco has hinted towards the launch of Poco F2 in 2021 via a video posted on social media. The video aimed at looking back at the year 2020 with respect to the spread of Poco in India, had the words F2 in the list of things for which they were grateful for in the new year. This comes along with a tipster leaking some of the key specifications of the upcoming flagship. The official Twitter handle of Poco India posted the video on 31 December.

Along with terms like ‘Making Memories’, ‘The Support’, ‘Yellow’, the words ‘The F2’ also appeared multiple times. Image: Sheldon Pinto

The clip shared that as many as 10,00,000 Poco phones were sold in the country last year and the firm ranked fourth in the list of the online smartphone brands in India. When the video goes on to say how the stag was set for 2021, a number of topics flicker past under the category of things Poco is thankful for.

Along with terms like ‘Making Memories’, ‘The Support’, ‘Yellow’, the words ‘The F2’ also appeared multiple times. This hints that the company might launch Poco F2 as the first phone in 2021. The caption read: “The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you”.

On the other hand, tipster Abhishek Yadav posted a string of specs for the upcoming device. According to the information gathered from Xiaomi Telegram Group, Yadav revealed that the Poco F2 will be powered with a Snapdragon 732G processor. Along with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the phone will feature an AMOLED display and come with quad camera setup at the back. The list also detailed that the phone will come with a 4250 mAh battery and Near-Field-Communication (NFC) feature on the global variant. Further, the model has been given the codename Courbet and the model name K9A.

Poco had reportedly filed for a trademark application for a device called Poco F2 back in January of 2020 after it was being speculated that the firm was not going to come out with a successor for their F1 smartphone.

