12:22 (IST)
Poco C3 has been announced in two storage and RAM variants
3 GB RAM + 32 GB: Rs 7,499
4 GB RAM + 64 GB: 8,999
The Poco C3 will be available for purchase starting 16 October on Flipkart.
tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 12:30:05 IST
The Poco C3 is expected to be the rebranded version of Redmi 9C, which was recently launched in the Malaysian market.
12:15 (IST)
The Poco C3 is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery
12:15 (IST)
For gamers, the Poco C3 sports a HyperEngine gaming tech
12:14 (IST)
The Poco C3 is powered by Helio G35 chipset with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (expandable up to 512 GB)
12:11 (IST)
Poco C3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display The smartphone's display has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and also allows split screen use. The Poco C3 also comes with system-wide dark mode.
12:09 (IST)
The Poco C3 features the signature two-toned pattern It uses the camera layout we have seen on the Poco M2 Pro. The smartphone comes in a blue, green and black colour options.
12:04 (IST)
The Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup The phone's camera setup includes a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth camers and a 2 MP macro camera.
12:02 (IST)
The Poco C2 launch event is now live...
11:36 (IST)
Poco will be livestreaming the launch event at 12 pm IST today You can watch the launch event live on Poco India's YouTube channel.
11:34 (IST)
Poco C3 may be a rebranded Redmi 9C Rumours suggest that the Poco C3 may just be a rebranded Redmi 9C. About the Redmi 9C, we already know that the smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode. Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.
11:24 (IST)
Poco C3 From what we know so far, the Poco C3 will be priced under Rs 10,000, it will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 13 MP triple rear camera setup, and it will be sold on Flipkart exclusively.
10:47 (IST)
Poco C3 will debut in India today at 12pm Stay tuned to the liveblog for all updates from the launch event.
Poco is scheduled to debut the new C-series of smartphone in India today, with the launch of Poco C3. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm today. Poco will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has teased a handful of specifications about the Poco C3. Poco has already confirmed that the Poco C3 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and a 13 MP rear triple camera setup.
You can find the live stream link here.
The leaked and confirmed specifications of the Poco C3 also hint that the smartphone may likely be the rebranded version of Redmi 9C, which was recently launched in the Malaysian market.
Poco C3 is the company's first device in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. It is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently.
The Redmi 9C comes with 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.
Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Poco C3 is touted to be the 'best for the gamers and for multitaskers'. Once released, the phone will be available for sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.
