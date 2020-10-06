Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
Poco C3 with 13 MP triple rear camera setup to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Poco C3 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and offer 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 09:20:38 IST

Poco will launch the first smartphone C-series smartphone – Poco C3 – in India today. The Poco C3 launch event is scheduled for 12 pm. The company has revealed several specifications of the phone including camera, design, storage and more. These specifications hint that the upcoming smartphone can be the rebranded Redmi 9C that debuted in Malaysia recently. Poco has also hinted that Poco C3 is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000. The smartphone will come with a square camera module that will house a 13 MP primary sensor.

Poco C3. Image: Flipkart

Poco C3 launch: How to catch the livestream

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or click on the webcast embedded below.

Poco C3 expected specifications

Poco C3 is the company's first device in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. It is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently.

The Redmi 9C comes with 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Poco C3 claims to be best for the gamers and for multitaskers. Once released, the phone will be available for sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.

