Poco announces a new smartphone that will launch by 2020 end, expected to be rebranded Redmi Note 10

A Poco smartphone was also recently spotted on a Russian certification website Eurasian Economic Commission.


FP TrendingOct 15, 2020 14:59:27 IST

Poco is working on a new smartphone and is expected to launch it by the end of this year. Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson of Poco Global Angus Kai Ho Ng hinted about the upcoming phone on Twitter. "Been quiet for a while.... It's almost near end of the year.... Just want to say. POCO isn't finished with this year yet," the tweet read. A Poco smartphone was also recently spotted on a Russian certification website Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Poco X3. Image: Sheldon Pinto

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the new Poco phone has model number M2010J19CG. It is for the first time the device by the smartphone manufacturer with this model number has been spotted on any certification website and it appears to be another rebranded Redmi device.

A Redmi smartphone with model number M2010J19SC passed through MIIT certification last month. It is expected to be one of the phones under Redmi Note 10 series.

Poco has on 6 October launched its first C-series smartphone Poco C3 in India. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G3 processor.

Poco C3 has a 5,000 mAh battery and sports a triple camera on the rear. It has a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera is of 5 MP.

Poco C3 will be available for purchase from 16 October on Flipkart. The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499, while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is for Rs 8,999.

The device will be available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black colour options.

 

