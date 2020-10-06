Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
Poco C3 with Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 7,499

Poco C3 will be available for purchase starting 16 October during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 12:48:48 IST

Poco has launched the first-ever C-series smartphone in India today – the Poco C3. The C3 in the moniker stands for the triple camera setup offered on the smartphone. The Poco C3 competes with the likes of Realme C11, Realme C12 and Realme C15, all of which are also powered by the MediaTek Helio G3 processor. Additionally, the Poco C3 offers up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and features a 5,000 mAh battery. From pricing, availability to all specifications details, here is all you need to know about the new Poco C3:

Poco C3 pricing, availability, launch offers

Poco C3 has been announced in two storage and RAM variants:

3 GB RAM + 32 GB: Rs 7,499

4 GB RAM + 64 GB: 8,999

The Poco C3 will be available for purchase starting 16 October on Flipkart.

Notably, Poco mentions the above price as the 'introductory pricing' and has not revealed when and if the pricing for Poco C3 will be increased.

Additionally, Poco C3 buyers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

Poco C3

Poco C3 specifications and features

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The Poco C3 features a triple card slot, and the device's storage can be expanded to up to 512 GB. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, Poco C3 features a 5 MP camera.

The Poco C3 also features P2i coating, which makes the device dust and splash resistant.

The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black colour variants.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


