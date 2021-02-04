FP Trending

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand that debuted in 2018 with the POCO F1 and moderately expanded its footprint with smartphones under the M, C, and X series has announced its 'Anniversary Sale’ on Flipkart. The sale will start from 4 February midnight and the company is offering discounts and deals on its handsets. The sale will continue for three days and will end on 7 February. The Poco X3 (Review) 6/64 GB will be available for Rs 14,499 after a Rs 2,000 discount and the 8/128 GB model of the phone will be available for Rs 17,499 after the Rs 2,000 discount.

In terms of specs, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G 8nm chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. It gets a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64 MP primary camera. On the front is a 20 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Poco M2 Pro (Review) with 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage will get a Rs 1000 discount, bringing down the prices to Rs 11,999, Rs 12,999, and Rs 14,999, respectively. In terms of specs, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD DotDisplay and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. In terms of camera, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Poco M2 with 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage get Rs 500 off on prepaid transactions and will be available for Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. The Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inches IPS LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, clubbed with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It stacks an impressive quad-camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP front camera.

The Poco C3 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage gets Rs 500 discount and will be available for Rs 7,499. In terms of specs, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and houses a 5 MP front-facing camera.