Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel 4's improved Google Lens can reportedly scan documents, copy and translate text

These improved Google Lens features are not available on older Pixel phones yet.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 11:40:30 IST

Google launched its Pixel 4 lineup last month and several cool camera features of the phone were highlighted at the event. Pixel 4 consists of an array of camera sensors on the front including a dot projector, two IR cameras, and a flood illuminator to detect your face even in the dark. Portrait shots now have a wider range and Night Sight has been upgraded for long-exposure shots to capture the stars; they are calling it astrophotography mode.

Pixel 4s improved Google Lens can reportedly scan documents, copy and translate text

It was confirmed by the company that Pixel 4 will not be launched in India as it features a Soli chip that uses a 60 GHz frequency band which is not allowed for public use in India.

(Also read: Google won't be releasing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in India due to onboard soli chip)

One camera capability that did not get much attention at the event is that Google camera on Pixel 4 can reportedly let you scan, copy and translate text from an image. As per a report by XDA Developers, the Google Lens feature can help users copy text, translate text and scan documents via camera. When you hover the phone camera on a certain document, a "scan document" option will pop up on the screen. After you tap on this option, Google Lens will automatically crop the corner of the document and will let you share it in two ways — as a PDF and as an image.

Image: XDA Developers

you can reportedly share the document as PDF and image. Image: XDA Developers

As for translation, the smartphones reportedly support English, Spanish, German, Hindi, and Japanese languages as of now. These improved Google Lens features are reportedly not available on older Pixel phones.

Unlike other smartphones, the Google Camera app on Pixel phones has a shortcut for Google Lens. In other smartphones, to access Google Lens, one either has to ask Google Assistant to open it or open it via the standalone "Google Lens" app or head to Google Photos and then tap on the Google Lens icon.

The Google Lens feature was announced two years back at Google I/O 2017.

Another highlighted feature on the Pixel 4 phones is Motion Gesture, which is enabled via the Soli radar chip on the front camera array. It allows you to use the wave of your hand to make gestures to control the phone such as skipping songs, snoozing alarms, silencing phone calls and much more. Google claims this is the first smartphone to incorporate a radar sensor.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Google Pixel

Google Pixel and Pixel XL will get its one last update in December, company confirms

Nov 06, 2019
Google Pixel and Pixel XL will get its one last update in December, company confirms
New Android bug allowed hackers to plant malware through NFC beaming

Android bugs

New Android bug allowed hackers to plant malware through NFC beaming

Nov 04, 2019
Google Pay gets new face and fingerprint authentication for transactions but only for Android 10 users

Google Pay

Google Pay gets new face and fingerprint authentication for transactions but only for Android 10 users

Oct 30, 2019
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion; ‘Made by Google’ wearable expected in the future

Google

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion; ‘Made by Google’ wearable expected in the future

Nov 01, 2019
Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Google

Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Nov 05, 2019
Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Google

Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Nov 08, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019