Leaked Google Camera 7.0 app from Pixel 4 reveals cleaner UI; here’s how to download

Vietnamese YouTubers were able to extract the Camera 7.0 apk from a pre-release Google Pixel 4


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2019 19:04:50 IST

Google Pixel 4 is probably the worst kept secret this year. A new leak pops up on the internet every week or so. The latest is the leaked Google Camera app that ships with the Pixel 4. It brings changes to the UI by clearing it up and making things more minimalistic.

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

XDA Developers got its hands on the APK of the app from a tipster who got it from Vietnamese YouTubers ReLab who extracted the app from a pre-release Pixel 4. The leaked build doesn’t include big changes apart from a slightly redesigned UI. Now, the camera app looks cleaner by getting rid of the thick bottom part, making it easier to look at what you’re clicking. Even the top bar has gone and tapping on the buttons now throws a pop-up window with all the settings.

In the Night Sight mode, there were only three focus level options earlier including auto, near, and far. Now, there’s a fourth called ‘Infinity’ which could be the rumoured Astrophotography mode.

You will now be able to record quick videos right from the Camera mode by long-pressing the capture button. However, this will record videos in 720p. This feature replaces the Smart Burst functionality.

Google Camera 7.0 leaked from Pixel 4. Image: XDA.

Google Camera 7.0 leaked from Pixel 4. Image: XDA.

There’s a ‘Camera Coaching’ option inside settings that gives you tips such as “try Night Sight mode” or “Move back to improve focus”. In the earlier version of the camera app, you couldn’t get rid of them but starting from this one, you can disable it using this option.

Many exclusive features of the Pixel 4 won’t even appear in the Camera app. Some of these features are Motion Blur, Audio Zoom, Live HDR, and more. XDA did a deep dive of these features by unpacking the APK of Camera 7.0 that you should check out.

How to download Google Camera 7.0 on your Pixel phone?

We installed the Camera 7.0 app on our Pixel 3a XL and so far haven’t noticed any bugs. It’s safe to say that we were able to comfortably take pictures and videos without the app crashing or stuttering. However, we would still recommend you avoid sideloading the app on older devices.

The app overwrites your existing Google Camera but if you want to roll back to the previous version, you have to uninstall the app first by going to the Play Store. It will then automatically update to the latest stable build (version 6.3).

If you’re the adventurous and curious kind, then you can go ahead and download the APK file of Google Camera 7.0 from APK Mirror. There's only one file present on this page, so you don't need to worry about it.

