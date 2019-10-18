Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Pixel 2, 3 or 3a uses don't have to worry because Google is giving you original-size cloud backup for life.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2019 10:56:23 IST

Pixel smartphones have been always known for their camera prowess and the Pixel 3 (Review) launched last year has been widely considered to have the greatest smartphone camera. For storing all these photos Google had provided Pixel users with unlimited original-quality storage on Google Photos.

Pixel 4 users wont get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

However, this year with the launch of the Pixel 4 that functionality has vanished and in what can be considered an ironic twist, a loophole in Google Photos has given this unlimited storage option at original quality to iPhones.

Reddit user stephenvsawyerhas found out that if you save your photos taken on an iPhone as HEIC/HEIF will get free unlimited storage of their pictures at the original resolution with Google Photos. The size is original because if Google tries to compress these files the output size would be even greater, said the user. This loophole only applies to photos and not videos since the latter is saved only in 1080p.

"With all modern iPhones shooting photos in HEIC format, which is smaller than even Googles compressed JPG files, iPhones therefore get free unlimited ORIGINAL quality backups simply because it would cost Google both storage space (because if Google tried to compress iPhones HEIC photos they would actually become larger) and computing power (because Google doesn’t need to compress and process all of the billions of photos iPhones backup), "said stephenvsawyer.

Although if you are a Pixel 2, 3 or 3a user you don't have to worry because Google is giving you original-size cloud backup for life.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Oct 16, 2019
Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones
Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Oct 09, 2019
Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Oct 15, 2019
Google had reportedly targetted homeless people for improving face recognition on Pixel 4

Pixel 4

Google had reportedly targetted homeless people for improving face recognition on Pixel 4

Oct 03, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Made by Google

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Oct 15, 2019

science

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019