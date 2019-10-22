tech2 News Staff

DxOMark recently published a review of the newly launched Google Pixel 4. It scored 112 points for the camera that places the phone in the top 10 positions of the independent benchmarking site. However, it doesn’t even fall in the top five position and even lower than the OnePlus 7 Pro (review) and Samsung Galaxy S10+ (review).

DxOMark states in its review that the Pixel 4 misses out on gaining a higher score because it doesn’t include an ultra-wide-angle camera and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. Wide-angle and bokeh testing are where the device suffers just because of the lack of a few camera specifications. Essentially, if a phone manufacturer wants to potentially achieve a higher camera benchmark score in DxOMark’s ratings, apart from packing a primary camera and a telephoto camera, it should ideally include an ultra-wide camera and ToF sensor. Of course, the software should be good enough to capture and process the images appropriately as well.

The site acknowledged that the Pixel 4 has accurate exposures, good shadow details, and among the best in colour quality. It also praised the video performance of the phone. Autofocus is said to be quick and accurate in all lighting conditions and the cameras manage to capture good level of detail in outdoor and indoor conditions.

According to DxOMark’s current scoreboard, the Pixel 4 stands in the eight position with 112 points for the rear camera and 92 points in the selfie camera. This is lower than the Samsung Galaxy S10+ at seventh with a score of 113 points and the OnePlus 7 Pro’s score of 114 points at the fifth position.

