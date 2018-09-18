Though rumours are circulating that the Pixel 3 XL might look completely different when it is announced at the 'Made By Google' event on 9 October, chances of it being true are quite slim. Indeed it would seem that the millions of leaks that have come out in the past month may be true indeed and it looks like we have a first look at what could be the official press renders of the two devices.

The renders by Nieuwe Mobiel show what we expect to see on the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 smartphones. The former has a giant notch which is seen to be housing the dual-camera system and speakers. There is also a big chin and the overall impression of the phone is rather unpleasant, especially when you look at the number of stunning, bezel-less phones fast flooding the market. The smaller Pixel 3 looks the same as the Pixel 2, save for the dual-cameras on the front.

The phone seems to be in a fabric cover, which is similar to the one launched last year with the Pixel 2. On the back, both the phones sport identical single lens cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

While it is okay to be skeptical about press renders, Nieuwe Mobiel has previously provided accurate renders about the BlackBerry Key 2 and Galaxy Note 9. If you would like to look at a comprehensive list of all the leaks about the Pixel 3 so far, you can head here.