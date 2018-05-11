If rumours are to be believed then Google may unveil Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and 2nd gen Pixel Buds along with a Pixel Watch at its hardware event.

According to a tweet by Evan Blass, it says that with ‘high confidence’, he got to know that Google’s hardware event, which is likely to happen this fall, might see the third lineup of Pixel phones along with a Pixel branded Watch as well.

Now since the time the Apple iPhone X and its famous notch was released, other smartphone makers especially the Chinese ones have been trying to replicate the notch on their phones as well. Google has also made the Android P OS notch-friendly.

According to Counterpoint Research, it was predicted that smartphones with a notch might make up 19 percent of the smartphone sales in 2018 and 55 percent of these devices will be Android devices.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

The Pixel Watch announcement seems like it could see the light of day. Google just recently rebranded its Android Wear OS to WearOS. Just like it has the Pixel to showcase the best of the Android phone operating system, it may as well introduce the Pixel Watch to showcase how WearOS must be implemented in a smartwatch, as Android is clearly nowhere when it comes to smartwatches, a category dominated by Apple.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were launched in October, last year. The phone is mostly renowned for its camera quality and there it has far surpassed any other smartphone out there when it comes to still photography, even with just a single camera setup.