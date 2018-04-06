Many in the tech world would agree to crown the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL as the Android smartphone kings of 2017, at least when it comes to photography.

Though there were issues with the phone's display, both the second-gen Pixel devices were quite simply delightful in terms of performance and camera quality. However, now the focus is shifting towards the upcoming Pixel device which is to be called the Pixel 3.

As more and more premium flagships with amazing hardware and great camera quality are starting to come out in 2018, one can expect that the third-gen Pixel device will match or outdo these devices.

Now a report has said that Google itself has given up one of the first pieces of information about the Pixel 3. XDA-Developers have found that the Mountain View-based tech giant had published a new commit on its Android Open Source Project pages which has confirmed the existence of the Pixel 3.

The commit was - Cherrypick “Add device config to decide which Auto Selection Network UI to use.” This change added the config because the HAL V_1_2 only supports Pixel 3, and the new Auto Selection Network UI is based on HAL V_1_2. So we set the flag to decide which Auto Selection Network UI should be used based in the device type.

While it is difficult to make sense of the commit in isolation, it definitely confirms the fact that the Pixel 3 and most probably a Pixel 3 XL is coming our way.

Google usually releases the Pixel devices in October which is still a bit far of, but this piece of news will definitely have the tech world speculating on what Google's latest flagship will have to offer. We shall keep you updated on the story as it develops.