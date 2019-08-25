Sunday, August 25, 2019Back to
PewDiePie crosses 100 million subscribers on YouTube, best wishes pouring in

PewDiePie joined YouTube in 2010 and is the first YouTube 'creator' to have crossed the 100 million subscribers mark


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2019 10:17:58 IST

Swedish YouTuber Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg seems to be having an excellent week. On 19 August, PewDiePie married his girlfriend of seven years, Marzia Bisognin. And now, he has crossed the 100 million subscriber mark on YouTube. This makes him the first individual creator, and not a company or a large media house, to cross the 100 million subs mark on YouTube.

As expected, congratulatory messages are already flowing in fast for the YouTuber who was not too long ago, competing with Indian music conglomerate T-series for the most number of subscribers. T-Series was the first YouTube channel to have crossed the 100 million mark. But it was a clear David vs Goliath battle.

PewDiePie crosses 100 million subscribers on YouTube, best wishes pouring in

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie. Image: Getty

YouTube has already tweeted a congratulatory video for PewDiePie's 100 million subscriber count.

PewDiePie joined YouTube in 2010 and is the first YouTube 'creator' to have crossed the 100 million subscribers mark. T-series, in comparison, is a media conglomerate.

Apart from YouTube, many creators have also started wishing PewDiePie for this massive achievement. PewDiePie fans on Twitter cannot stop sharing the Social Blade live counter tracker which shows the numbers jump over from 99,999,999 to 100,000,000.

T-series hasn't tweeted any congratulatory message yet.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

