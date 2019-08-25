tech2 News Staff

Swedish YouTuber Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg seems to be having an excellent week. On 19 August, PewDiePie married his girlfriend of seven years, Marzia Bisognin. And now, he has crossed the 100 million subscriber mark on YouTube. This makes him the first individual creator, and not a company or a large media house, to cross the 100 million subs mark on YouTube.

As expected, congratulatory messages are already flowing in fast for the YouTuber who was not too long ago, competing with Indian music conglomerate T-series for the most number of subscribers. T-Series was the first YouTube channel to have crossed the 100 million mark. But it was a clear David vs Goliath battle.

YouTube has already tweeted a congratulatory video for PewDiePie's 100 million subscriber count.

PewDiePie joined YouTube in 2010 and is the first YouTube 'creator' to have crossed the 100 million subscribers mark. T-series, in comparison, is a media conglomerate.

Married to @marziapie

Revived our love of Minecraft ⛏️

Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube ✔️

What a month to celebrate and congratulate @PewDiePie pic.twitter.com/4rGuNDDwyx — YouTube (@YouTube) August 25, 2019

Apart from YouTube, many creators have also started wishing PewDiePie for this massive achievement. PewDiePie fans on Twitter cannot stop sharing the Social Blade live counter tracker which shows the numbers jump over from 99,999,999 to 100,000,000.

T-series hasn't tweeted any congratulatory message yet.

I remember when the first YouTuber (Fred) hit 1 million subscribers Then a couple years later @pewdiepie was the first to pass 10 million subscribers Today he's on pace to be the first individual to pass 100,000,000 Whoa. Early congrats to Felix and the entire #teaminternet — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 24, 2019

A huge congratulations to @pewdiepie for hitting the BIG mark 100 million subscribers!! WE WILL FINALLY HAVE OUR BROFIST AND A 12 HOUR MC STREAM! Wooh! pic.twitter.com/fLYK8GUa4C — Intl. PewDiePie Community (@PewDiePieDay) August 25, 2019

All the 9 year old watching #pewdiepie hit 100million

pic.twitter.com/r4TpnPKHJO — part time jason todd stan (@MeeQ2019) August 25, 2019

congratulations @pewdiepie on 100,000,000 subs!! that’s madness. i’m honored to have gotten to know you in the early days of youtube and have been able to witness your dedication to this platform and your fans as you’ve continued to blossom. nothing but love for you, man! — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) August 25, 2019

#pewdiepie CONGRATULATIONS FELIX He got married and got 100 mil subs in a single month. I am so proud of him✊ pic.twitter.com/ruil9wBtE0 — Mishai (@MissEver_) August 25, 2019

I’m honestly so proud that @pewdiepie hit 100m subs, he works so hard and is literally one of the kindest youtubers I’ve ever met team sister fister for life — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 25, 2019

