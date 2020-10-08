tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Android Mini App Store earlier this week, Paytm also announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Mini App Developer Conference on 8 October. At the event today Paytm has invited indigenous developers to talk about 'India's digital revolution', showcase their mini-apps and learn about the best practices to increase their reach. The event will start at 11 am with an opening keynote by Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shanker, followed by a product demo and technology roadmap presentation at 11.30 am and a panel "Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny".

Paytm Mini App Developer Conference: How to watch

Anybody can tune into Paytm's Mini App Developer Conference. On the landing page for the conference, Paytm has shared a Zoom webinar link, which can be entered using the passcode 720560.

An online event that will lay the foundation for the next digital revolution – Paytm Mini App Developer Conference! 🇮🇳 Don't forget to tune in at 11AM tomorrow.@vijayshekhar @vishalgondal @anandlunia @rajeshsawhney @sshreyas — Paytm (@Paytm) October 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Paytm announced that it has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them, and now Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges.

For perspective, in July Snapchat started rolling out its first Mini apps – a suite of mini-apps made by third-party developers that will run inside of Snapchat.