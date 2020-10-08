Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paytm to host Mini App Developer Conference today at 11 am: How to watch it live

The event will start at 11 am with an opening keynote by Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shanker.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2020 08:52:03 IST

After announcing the Android Mini App Store earlier this week, Paytm also announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Mini App Developer Conference on 8 October. At the event today Paytm has invited indigenous developers to talk about 'India's digital revolution', showcase their mini-apps and learn about the best practices to increase their reach. The event will start at 11 am with an opening keynote by Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shanker, followed by a product demo and technology roadmap presentation at 11.30 am and a panel "Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny".

Paytm to host Mini App Developer Conference today at 11 am: How to watch it live

Paytm Mini Apps Store

Paytm Mini App Developer Conference: How to watch

Anybody can tune into Paytm's Mini App Developer Conference. On the landing page for the conference, Paytm has shared a Zoom webinar link, which can be entered using the passcode 720560.

Earlier this week, Paytm announced that it has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them, and now Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges.

For perspective, in July Snapchat started rolling out its first Mini apps – a suite of mini-apps made by third-party developers that will run inside of Snapchat.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Paytm

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers; to host developers conference on 8 October

Oct 06, 2020
Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers; to host developers conference on 8 October

science

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020