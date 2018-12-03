Monday, December 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paytm is removing its in-app chat feature 'Inbox' due to high scaling costs

The feature was launched as a ‘messaging platform’ to allow Paytm users to interact with friends.

tech2 News Staff Dec 03, 2018 19:09 PM IST

Last year in November, Indian e-commerce and electronic payments company Paytm had announced the roll-out of a new feature called ‘Inbox.' The company is now removing the feature due to high costs.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma cited high costs for scaling.

When the feature was launched, it was detailed as a new ‘messaging platform’ that will allow Paytm users to interact with family and friends. The introduction of this new feature was at the time, considered as a ‘strategic move’ aiming at improving Paytm’s position in the market.

Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai, India, November 19, 2016. Picture taken November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RTSTQTR

Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company. Image: Reuters

Sharma has now said that the Inbox feature will focus mainly on content, through games, news, and videos.

The Paytm Inbox feature is currently available on the app and hasn't been removed yet. Sharma had tweeted on 2 December that saying, "We took off chat from Paytm App after it became pretty popular but code base wasn’t going to scale without a ton of cost."

He told the aforementioned publication in a statement that "Inbox is there and it is getting upgraded with social features. The latest app build now has news, video (TV) and gaming. It also had chat, which we are scaling to a new code base."

When the feature was launched, it had basic ‘chat’ features like the ability for the users to communicate with other Paytm users including the functionality to share photos and images. Other features included group chat, recall functionality and the option to send or request money inside any given conversation. The company had also added a ‘notification’ centre where users can stay up to date with any new chats, orders or games.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

also see

NewsTracker

Paytm extortion case: Accused Sonia Dhawan appeals for bail; sessions court to hear matter on 23 November

Nov 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Paytm chief sets sight on dominance in Japanese market before US foray; keeps mum on extortion case

Nov 29, 2018

science

Black Hole

Black holes are not donut shaped but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter: Study

Dec 03, 2018

Mars Lander

Three Mars landers from US, Europe and China to follow NASA's InSight spacecraft

Dec 03, 2018

gut bacteria

Over 6,000 antibiotic resistance genes found in bacteria that inhabit the gut

Dec 02, 2018

NASA

The next US moon landing program will be by private companies and not NASA

Dec 02, 2018