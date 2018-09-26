Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 12:11 IST

Panasonic Lumix S1, S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras launched at Photokina 2018

At the event Panasonic also promised to launch an 8K camera sometime in 2020.

Keep those full-frame mirrorless cameras coming! After Nikon launched its Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras this week, Panasonic has announced the new Lumix S1 and S1R mirrorless full-frame cameras at the Photokina 2018.

However, the Panasonic’s new cameras have a unique advantage over the new range by Nikon, the Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R come with an ecosystem of lenses which are already available.

The new Panasonic Lumix S1R. Photo: Panasonic

In addition to that, both the models feature 4K video at 60 frames per second, dual-image stabilization, and dual media card slots with one XQD and one SD slot.

The new Panasonic mirrorless cameras use Leica’s L-Mount. Panasonic says it will make 10 lenses of its own within the next year, plus three that will be launching within 2018. The three lenses this year will include a 50 mm f/1.4, 24-105 mm, and 70-200 mm zoom lenses, which according to Panasonic will have both high-resolution performance, and impressive bokeh.

Further, the Panasonic S1R and S1 feature full-frame sensors, however, the S1R sports a higher 47 MP resolution, while the S1 offers 24 MP. Both cameras are powered by the Venus Engine processor.

Panasonic says that both Lumix S1 and S1R use both the body and lenses to create a Dual IS system, which uses both the stabilization from the camera body and the stabilization from the lens for additional shake reduction. Panasonic says the series is the first to use Dual IS on a full-frame sensor.

As part of its future roadmap, Panasonic also announced at the Photokina 2018, that the company will release an 8K camera sometime in 2020.

