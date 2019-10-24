Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
OxygenOS Open Beta 4 releasing next week for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

Open Beta 4 also introduces support for iCloud data transfer in the OnePlus Switch app.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 19:53:08 IST

OnePlus has announced that it will release the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 7 (review) and 7 Pro (review) next week. The company had released the Open Beta 3 update for the same devices two weeks ago.

Since this is a beta build, it isn’t recommended to be used as a daily driver. There will be bugs that users will be voluntarily testing to provide OnePlus feedback to deliver a stable public release. Interested beta users can submit their feedback using OnePlus' Community app. As reported by GSMArena, there are several updates including bug fixes and optimisations.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant.

Users who are already on an older beta build will receive Open Beta 4 as an OTA update. The full ROM can be downloaded from OnePlus’ official forum. Once you’re onboard the beta ROM, you will only receive beta OTA updates and not the official stable OTAs. To switch to the stable OTA channel, users have to perform a clean installation that will result in data loss. Hence, it's advised to take a backup before flashing.

Here's the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 4:

System

  • Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint
  • Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection
  • Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade
  • Optimised visual effects of the permission's pop-up window
  • Optimised the black and white screen issues with some apps
  • Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Phone

  • Added the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls
  • Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts
  • Optimised the description for the features
  • Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches

Messages

  • Optimised the message sorting feature by verification code

Calculator

  • Optimised UI and interactive experience

OnePlus Switch

  • Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud

Weather

  • Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data

