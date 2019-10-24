tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has announced that it will release the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 7 (review) and 7 Pro (review) next week. The company had released the Open Beta 3 update for the same devices two weeks ago.

Since this is a beta build, it isn’t recommended to be used as a daily driver. There will be bugs that users will be voluntarily testing to provide OnePlus feedback to deliver a stable public release. Interested beta users can submit their feedback using OnePlus' Community app. As reported by GSMArena, there are several updates including bug fixes and optimisations.

Users who are already on an older beta build will receive Open Beta 4 as an OTA update. The full ROM can be downloaded from OnePlus’ official forum. Once you’re onboard the beta ROM, you will only receive beta OTA updates and not the official stable OTAs. To switch to the stable OTA channel, users have to perform a clean installation that will result in data loss. Hence, it's advised to take a backup before flashing.

Here's the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 4:

System

Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint

Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection

Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade

Optimised visual effects of the permission's pop-up window

Optimised the black and white screen issues with some apps

Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Phone

Added the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls

Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts

Optimised the description for the features

Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches

Messages

Optimised the message sorting feature by verification code

Calculator

Optimised UI and interactive experience

OnePlus Switch

Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud

Weather

Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .