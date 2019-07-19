Friday, July 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OxygenOS 9.5.10 for OnePlus 7 Pro brings big fixes after problematic 9.5.9 update

OnePlus’ OxygenOS 9.5.10 has also been rolled out partially to ensure that there are no critical bugs.

tech2 News StaffJul 19, 2019 10:03:52 IST

OnePlus only recently rolled out its OxygenOS 9.5.9 update, which was halted soon after the rollout, after users started reporting issues with the double-tap to wake feature on their OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

While some users have received the update, others were spared as the OnePlus stopped pushing out the update, which prevented the broader rollout to more users.

OxygenOS 9.5.10 for OnePlus 7 Pro brings big fixes after problematic 9.5.9 update

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

Now, OnePlus has come up with a hotfix build to rectify the problems observed in the 9.5.9 update in the form of the new OxygenOS 9.5.10 firmware.

While those who are already on the OxgyenOS 9.5.9 firmware will not notice too many changes (apart from the bug fixes), those who have skipped it will.


The update is primarily focussed on improved camera performance, with better autofocus speed, advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode, and noticeable bump in photo quality of the 48 MP JPG that is available in the camera’s Pro mode.

There’s other optimisations and improvements for the display, with improved touch sensitivity and better haptic feedback for the keyboard. Our favourite is the optimised sensitivity of the automatic brightness which was a pain point until now.

As for the rest, here’s the complete changelog:

System

  • Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
  • Smoother Visual effects
  • Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
  • Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
  • Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
  • Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
  • Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
  • Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)
  • Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
  • Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

  • Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
  • Improved speed of auto-focus
  • Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
  • Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

The OnePlus 7 Pro is indeed the Chinese smartphone brand’s first take into the top-end premium smartphone segment. We reviewed the OnePlus 7 Pro and found it’s 90 Hz display to be the highlight while the camera performance was not on par with the competition. This pain point has however improved with the numerous software updates, but again not drastically.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera

Jul 09, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Jul 15, 2019
Nokia 9 PureView vs Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A new flagship battle

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView vs Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A new flagship battle

Jul 10, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: On its way to shake up budget flagship segment

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: On its way to shake up budget flagship segment

Jul 17, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Jul 17, 2019
OnePlus TV remote passes Bluetooth certification as launch becomes imminent

OnePlus

OnePlus TV remote passes Bluetooth certification as launch becomes imminent

Jul 12, 2019

science

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Google Doodle

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Jul 19, 2019
Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019