OnePlus only recently rolled out its OxygenOS 9.5.9 update, which was halted soon after the rollout, after users started reporting issues with the double-tap to wake feature on their OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

While some users have received the update, others were spared as the OnePlus stopped pushing out the update, which prevented the broader rollout to more users.

Now, OnePlus has come up with a hotfix build to rectify the problems observed in the 9.5.9 update in the form of the new OxygenOS 9.5.10 firmware.

While those who are already on the OxgyenOS 9.5.9 firmware will not notice too many changes (apart from the bug fixes), those who have skipped it will.



The update is primarily focussed on improved camera performance, with better autofocus speed, advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode, and noticeable bump in photo quality of the 48 MP JPG that is available in the camera’s Pro mode.

There’s other optimisations and improvements for the display, with improved touch sensitivity and better haptic feedback for the keyboard. Our favourite is the optimised sensitivity of the automatic brightness which was a pain point until now.

As for the rest, here’s the complete changelog:

System

Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance

Smoother Visual effects

Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard

Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness

Optimized auto-switch of display resolution

Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off

Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications

Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)

Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)

Updated Android security patch to 2019.06

Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back

Improved speed of auto-focus

Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode

Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

The OnePlus 7 Pro is indeed the Chinese smartphone brand’s first take into the top-end premium smartphone segment. We reviewed the OnePlus 7 Pro and found it’s 90 Hz display to be the highlight while the camera performance was not on par with the competition. This pain point has however improved with the numerous software updates, but again not drastically.

