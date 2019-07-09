Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera

Like other OxygenOS updates, this OnePlus 7 Pro update will also be an incremental roll-out.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 10:53:45 IST

Just a few weeks back the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) devices were getting the new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update which brought compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones and improved audio quality. Now the company has come out with a new update called OxygenOS 9.5.9 which is said to bring a whole host of system and camera improvements.

OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera

The gradient finish on the glass-backed rear looks really nice.

As per the changelog, the major changes on the device includes an improved touch sensitivity, face Unlock assistive lighting, improved auto-focus speed on the camera, improving photo quality of 48 MP JPG in Pro mode and an update to the June security patch. The full changelog can be seen below.

  • System
    • Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
    • Smoother Visual effects
    • Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
    • Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
    • Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
    • Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
    • Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
    • Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen — Face Unlock — Face Unlock assistive lighting)
    • Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings-Sound & vibration — Dolby Atmos — Earphone Adjustment — Earphone Sound Enhancement)
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
    • Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
    • General bug fixes and improvements
  • Camera
    • Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
    • Improved speed of auto-focus
    • Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
    • Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

Like other OxygenOS updates, this will also be an incremental roll-out which means that the update will be provided to only a small number of users first and then rolled out to a wider audience. You can always report any bugs you encounter at bughunters@oneplus.com

 

 

