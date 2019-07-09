tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 10:53:45 IST
Just a few weeks back the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) devices were getting the new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update which brought compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones and improved audio quality. Now the company has come out with a new update called OxygenOS 9.5.9 which is said to bring a whole host of system and camera improvements.
As per the changelog, the major changes on the device includes an improved touch sensitivity, face Unlock assistive lighting, improved auto-focus speed on the camera, improving photo quality of 48 MP JPG in Pro mode and an update to the June security patch. The full changelog can be seen below.
- System
- Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
- Smoother Visual effects
- Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
- Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
- Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
- Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
- Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
- Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen — Face Unlock — Face Unlock assistive lighting)
- Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings-Sound & vibration — Dolby Atmos — Earphone Adjustment — Earphone Sound Enhancement)
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
- Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
- Improved speed of auto-focus
- Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
- Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode
Like other OxygenOS updates, this will also be an incremental roll-out which means that the update will be provided to only a small number of users first and then rolled out to a wider audience. You can always report any bugs you encounter at bughunters@oneplus.com.
