tech2 News Staff

Just a few weeks back the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) devices were getting the new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update which brought compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones and improved audio quality. Now the company has come out with a new update called OxygenOS 9.5.9 which is said to bring a whole host of system and camera improvements.

As per the changelog, the major changes on the device includes an improved touch sensitivity, face Unlock assistive lighting, improved auto-focus speed on the camera, improving photo quality of 48 MP JPG in Pro mode and an update to the June security patch. The full changelog can be seen below.

System Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance Smoother Visual effects Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness Optimized auto-switch of display resolution Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen — Face Unlock — Face Unlock assistive lighting) Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings-Sound & vibration — Dolby Atmos — Earphone Adjustment — Earphone Sound Enhancement) Updated Android security patch to 2019.06 Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only) General bug fixes and improvements



Camera Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back Improved speed of auto-focus Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode



Like other OxygenOS updates, this will also be an incremental roll-out which means that the update will be provided to only a small number of users first and then rolled out to a wider audience. You can always report any bugs you encounter at bughunters@oneplus.com.

