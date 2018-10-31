The OnePlus 6T was officially unveiled in India on 30 October for a starting price of Rs 37,990 and now it looks like OnePlus is officially rolling out for the latest OxygenOS update for the smartphone. You can read our review of the OnePlus 6T here.

The new update, originally spotted by HDBlog, has been termed as OxygenOS 9.0.4 and it will be updating the all-new Nightscape mode and bringing the November security patch. The changelog of the latest update mentions an improvement in the screen lock, brand new navigation gestures along with standby battery consumption.

Although it is a bit strange that the November patch has come even though Google hasn't officially released its list of threats and vulnerabilities for the said month. So we don't actually know what's been patched as of now.

As always the update will be rolled out incrementally and a few users will get the update first with a larger audience getting it in the subsequent days. The Nightscape feature will quite likely be also released on the OnePlus 6 when the next update comes out.

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner. It also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.