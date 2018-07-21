Saturday, July 21, 2018 Back to
OxygenOS 5.0.4 brings July security patch and camera fixes for OnePlus 3/3T users

The update is rolling out in a staggered manner and has reached only a few people as of now.

OnePlus has rolled out the July security patch for the OnePlus 3/3T users through its OxygenOS version 5.0.4. And as per the changelog, a major fix comes for cameras in third-party apps. This includes crash issues in WhatsApp and the front camera zoom-in issue.

Other updates include an improved image quality optimisation in the front-facing camera. The manual ISO settings have also been fixed for third-party camera apps. Apart from that issues related to bugs has been fixed. There have been no changes related to the main camera which has reportedly been problematic for OnePlus 3/3T users.

OnePlus 3T.

As per the OnePlus forum, some users complained that they were still on the older, June security patch despite the update. However, it was a typo since while downloading the update, the OS may have missed some strings, hence the typo.

The update is rolling out in a staggered manner and has reached only a few people as of now and would soon reach a broader base of people. Moreover, the rollout is not region specific, hence those who are trying to use a VPN may not receive the update.

For those using older models, according to the forum members, this is not the last update, as OnePlus is working on a 'big update'.

The same update was earlier released for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5/5T.

