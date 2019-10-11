Friday, October 11, 2019Back to
OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 to come on all OnePlus smartphones starting from OnePlus 5

The announcement in this regard was made at OnePlus' launch event for the OnePlus 7T Pro


tech2 News StaffOct 11, 2019 11:25:22 IST

The OnePlus 7T (Review) was the first phone to ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box and just before it was announced the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro started receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update. Now the company has announced that all OnePlus smartphones launched after OnePlus 5 will be getting this update.

The Glacier Blue variant of the OnePlus 7T. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

The announcement in this regard was made at OnePlus' launch event for the OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren edition. The OnePlus 6 and 6T should see the update arrive this month while 5 and 5T users can expect OxygenOS 10 sometime in Q2 of 2020. There will obviously be a beta program as well for the OnePlus 5 and 5T before a stable roll-out of the update but the company has made no announcements in that regard as of yet.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999. Both the devices go on sale on 11 October. At the event, OnePlus also unveiled an Olive Green variant of the Bullets Wireless 2 headset.

 

