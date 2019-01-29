Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Back to
Oppo to launch a mid-range smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner soon

The design of the phone on the Flipkart landing page reveals that the phone could be the Oppo K1.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 16:01:37 IST

Oppo is likely to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India. The company hasn't posted any teasers on its social media channels yet, but has a new landing page on Flipkart for a yet to be announced smartphone.

The only piece of information we get about the device itself from the landing page is that it will be a mid-range smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Scrolling to the bottom of the teaser page also reveals the phone's design.

Oppo K1. Image: Oppo China

Oppo K1. Image: Oppo China

The name here hasn't been revealed yet, but a closer look at the design of the handset from the teaser image, it is quite likely that this handset could be the Oppo K1 that was launched in China back in October 2018.

The USP here is definitely the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner, which isn't a common feature yet on mid-ranged smartphones.

Assuming the teaser is indeed the Oppo K1, the phone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The K1 also gets the same waterdrop notch that we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro and the F9 Pro and a reflective back. Talking about the back, the phone also comes with interesting gradient colours.

The K1 has was priced at CNY 1,599 when launched in China, which is roughly Rs 17,100 in India for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant comes with a slightly higher asking price of CNY 1,799 which is approximately Rs 19,300. Storage is expandable on both phones.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs on Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. In terms of cameras, we have a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

A launch date hasn't been specified yet but it shouldn't be long before Oppo begins teasing the launch more proactively.

