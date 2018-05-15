Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, in a bid to challenge rival Xiaomi, is launching a new sub-brand which will be aimed at the budget audience. The brand is called Realme, which sounds quite like Xiaomi's Redmi. (We see what you did there Oppo!) The first phone under this new sub-brand is launching today has been christened as the Realme 1.

Here's how to watch the launch live.

The event will be streamed on Realme's official YouTube channel and the video has been embedded below. Apart from that, you can also check out Realme's official social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for a live stream of the event. The Realme 1 will be an Amazon exclusive.

While the official specifications of this new smartphone cannot be confirmed for now. We did come across a tweet from Twitter user @bang_gogo that has leaked out other smartphone related details in the past. Still, we recommend that you take these leaked specifications with a pinch of salt.

The phone is expected to sport a 6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone should be powered by the Helio P60 chipset and will have a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant with the option to increase storage using a micro-SD card.

In terms of camera, the phone will sport a single lens 13 MP sensor on the back and an 8 MP sensor on the front. The Realme 1 will come with Android 8.1 Oreo which will be overlayed by Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.0. The phone is not expected to have a fingerprint sensor and is expected use face authentication to unlock the device similar to the Oppo A83.

#Oppo #Realme1 6.0"

18:9 FHD+

2160 x 1080

IPS LCD

403 ppi

MT6771

6GB RAM

128GB ROM

MicroSD

Hybrid SIM slot

Android 8.1 (ColorOS 5.0)

13MP rear (PDAF, depth effect)

8MP front (Portrait mode)

Micro USB

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

3410 mAh

Face unlock

No fingerprint sensor — 📱 🖥️ 🇮🇩 (@bang_gogo_) May 11, 2018

In terms of connectivity, the phone should have dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, micro-USB 2.0 OTG port, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The entire setup is expected to be powered by a 3,400 mAh battery. No details are available on pricing, but the phone has been marketed and frequently compared to Redmi devices in the budget segment, so we can expect it to be priced in the same range.