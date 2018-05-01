Oppo has announced a new sub-brand "Realme" in India and will be launching its first smartphone Realme 1 on 15 May 2018. This sub-brand will be Oppo's answer to Xiaomi's Redmi series of budget devices. So far, Oppo hasn't really caused much action in the sub Rs 15,000 category which is dominated by Xiaomi's Redmi devices.

Oppo's budget Realme smartphones will be exclusively available on Amazon India. Users can click on the "Notify Me" option on Amazon India, to get the updates about the Realme 1 smartphone.

Images seen on Amazon page show the rear side of the device, which comes with a diamond-cut like graphic element that is seen on higher end Oppo phones. One of the variants of the Realme 1 smartphone is expected to be called as Black Diamond. The company has mentioned that the phone has endured 10,000 drop tests, 100,000 button tests and 10,000 USB test. The new brand of Oppo will have 500 plus authorised service centres in India and will provide 1-hour guaranteed service to the smartphone users for most cases.

Realme satisfies the needs of online consumers through unique, exquisite design, leading specs, cutting edge technology, and overall better quality. Stay tuned for #realme1, revealing on May 15th! Click here to get notified: https://t.co/QAFLkMd7Uo pic.twitter.com/vN19YpVNg2 — Realme (@realmemobiles) May 1, 2018

The smartphone comes with single rear camera and an LED flash placed on the top left of the device. The Realme brand logo sits at the centre of the rear side. The volume rocker has been placed on the right side and the power button on the left side of the Realme 1 smartphone. A rounded rectangular fingerprint sensor is placed at the bottom of the display of the device.

The brand name "Realme" seems to imitate the name of "Redmi" and as the Realme 1 is a budget smartphone, Oppo is expected to target the Xiaomi Redmi smartphones with its "affordable" pricing. The design of the Realme 1 looks promising but we shall find out soon if it can indeed be the competition that the Xiaomi Redmi phone has been waiting for on 15 May.