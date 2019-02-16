Saturday, February 16, 2019 Back to
Oppo teases the upcoming F11 Pro's pop-up selfie camera, dual-rear camera

The upcoming Oppo F11 Pro is also going to sport a 48 MP main camera sensor on the rear.

tech2 News Staff Feb 16, 2019 12:38:51 IST

Oppo seems to be all geared up for its upcoming device, Oppo F11 Pro. The company has been putting out videos one after the other on Twitter teasing the phone's features, but Oppo has still not given out the launch date yet.

Its latest teaser video gives us the glimpse of the pop-up camera, thus confirming all the rumours around the pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Twitter

Now if the previously leaked images of the phone stand true then the selfie camera will be placed in the centre unlike the pop-up camera seen on Vivo NEX.

In a different official promo video, we can see the phone's rear with its gradient toned back sporting a vertically aligned dual camera setup with LED flash placed in the centre. Below it is a fingerprint reader and below that is the company branding.

The main camera sensor is a 48 MP unit which has also become a new trend. Now we don't know if the 48 MP camera will be the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View 20 or the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 seen on the Redmi Note 7.

The teasers have also revealed that the phone has “Brilliant Portrait in low light”.

A leaked video on YouTube has also shown the phone to come in the colours Thunder Black and Aurora Green.

Chipset, RAM and storage of the device are still a mystery but we can expect a mid-range Snapdragon 670 or 710 inside the device.

