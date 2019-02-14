tech2 News Staff

Oppo's next mid-range smartphone will be the F11 Pro and it seems that it will be following the new trend of 2019 of including a 48 MP camera. Now we don't know if it will be the Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View 20 or the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 seen on the Redmi Note 7, but Oppo's teaser has revealed something more about the device.

The teaser is quite short but it reveals that the phone has “Brilliant Portrait in low light”. This could mean that the phone could have TOF sensor to give better depth perception while clicking bokeh shots. The Oppo R17 Pro also had the same 3D TOF sensor along with a dual-camera setup which could mean that the company could use a triple-camera setup on the F11 Pro as well. This is obviously just speculation and we should know for sure when it arrives.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

We say a #BrilliantPortrait is worth even more. RT if you're set for the new #OPPOF11Pro, launching soon. pic.twitter.com/5ZyAirvzPf — OPPO (@oppo) February 13, 2019

Another speculation about the device is that the phone will have an elevating camera like the one seen on the Vivo NEX, however, unlike the NEX, the pop-out camera is expected to be at the center of phone's top rather than on the side. Chipset, RAM and storage of the device are still a mystery but we can expect a mid-range Snapdragon 670 or 710 inside the device.

