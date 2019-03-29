tech2 News Staff

After Realme, Oppo is working on launching another sub-brand called Reno. We have come across a bunch of leaks about the sub-brand's new phones in the last few weeks. The latest is a leaked image of the purported Reno phone, which shows off a very interesting slider design to keep the notch out of the display.

First spotted by /Leaks, the leaked image shows off a very unique pop-up front-facing camera, which The Verge aptly describes as what looks like "the phone is raising a vaguely disapproving eyebrow at you".

Ya I know, the working of this pop-up camera seems hard to imagine. But this leaked video of the slider will give you a sense of it.

Also, what makes this interestingly-shaped pop-up slider more interesting is that it includes a speaker and front-facing flash as well.

Besides the sliding camera, the leaked image also shows off the rear of the device, which is not in line with another design leak we saw last week. The phone leaked today features a dual-rear camera system, with an accompanying, LED flash, however, the previous leak showed a triple-camera system with an Oppo logo at the back. The placement of the camera sensors also differs and so does the shape of the lens design. We gather, more than one model of Reno will be launching soon.

