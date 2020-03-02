Monday, March 02, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Here's how to watch the livestream

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno3 Pro will come with a 44 MP dual punch hole camera for selfies.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2020 10:39:37 IST

Oppo is scheduled to launch a new Reno device – Reno3 Pro – in India today. Already launched in China, the smartphone will make it's India debut at 12.30 pm today in New Delhi. The upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro India version will likely be different from the China variant. In China, Oppo Reno3 Pro and Reno 3 launched with 5G capability, but there is no confirmation that India variant will support that.

As per Oppo's official microsite for the phone, the smartphone will come with a 44 MP dual punch hole camera for selfies.

Oppo Reno3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Heres how to watch the livestream

Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Image: Twitter/Oppo

Oppo Reno3 Pro launch: How to watch it live

The Oppo Reno3 Pro launch event will kick off today at 12.30 pm, and you can head to the company's official YouTube page to catch the live stream. You can also tap on the link below to catch live updates.

Oppo Reno3 Pro expected specifications

Oppo has confirmed that the phone will come with a 44 MP +2 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera. The official Oppo Reno3 Pro microsite also reveals that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Oppo Reno3 Pro will come in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

Going by the China variant, Oppo Reno3 Pro might feature a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90-Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offer 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


