tech2 News Staff

Oppo has launched its mid-range smartphone series — Reno 3 in China today. The two smartphones in this series, Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro come with a rear quad-camera setup and 5G support. Both the smartphones run on the newly launched Android 10-based ColorOS 7.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 3 comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 34,600) and 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 37,600). It comes in Sunrise Impression, Moonlight White, Moon Night Black, and Blue Starry Night colour variants.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro also comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 40,600) and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, that will cost you CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 45,600). It's available in Sunrise Impression, Moon Night Black, Blue Starry Night and Misty White variants.

The Oppo Reno 3 will be available for purchase in China from 31 December along with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 128 GB storage variant. The 256 GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go on sale on 10 January in the country.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications

Oppo Reno 3 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset. The phone has up to 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 3 comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP mono camera. For selfies, there is a 32 MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90 Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a hole-punch camera at the top left corner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, this smartphone also comes with a quad rear-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2 MP mono camera. On the front, you will get a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It packs a 4,025 mAh battery.

