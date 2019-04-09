tech2 News Staff

Oppo's next phone is going to be called Oppo Reno and it will be unveiled for China on 10 April while the global audiences will get a taste on 24 April. The Oppo Reno will be the company's mext flagship device after unveiling the Find X (Review) last year. While it is not known if or when the phone will make an appearance in India, here's all we know about the device from countless leaks and rumours.

Specifications

The phone is going to house the Snapdragon 855 chipset and will likely have 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. There is also the possibility that the phone will be 5G powered.

On the front, the Oppo Reno sports a bezel-less display with a unique pop-out camera resembling a shark fin. The screen size of the device looks to be around 6.4-inches although it will be confirmed during the launch. The tag line of the launch is "Beyond the obvious" although it isn't clear what Oppo is suggesting with it.

In the camera department, the phone is expected to come with the 10X optical zoom technology that was debuted this year at MWC by Oppo. There is also a triple-camera setup which could have a 48 MP camera which will use a Sony IMX586 sensor.

Latest reports have revealed that Reno will mostly like be announced in four colours. According to a source on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Reno will be sold in Fog Green, Pink Mist, Night Black, and Nebula Purple colours.

Price

The device is expected to be priced somewhere around the same price range as the Oppo Find X. There is also the Oppo Reno Lite smartphone which is expected to come with the Snapdragon 710 SoC platform and a lower price tag. In any case we shall know for sure on 10 April when the China launch takes place.

