Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch event to kick off at 3 pm IST today: How to watch livestream

Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 6 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2021 10:05:28 IST

Oppo is scheduled to launch the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G smartphones in India today.

Oppo Reno 6 5G is touted as India’s first-ever smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Oppo has also already confirmed that it will support ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz displays, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 108 MP main camera.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Additionally, the Reno 6 series teasers also reveal that the smartphones will feature a quad camera setup at the back, and will allow real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch: How to watch it LIVE

The launch event will kick off at 3 pm IST and will be streamed live on Oppo's social media channels, including YouTube.

Besides the smartphones, at the launch event today, Oppo will also announce a blue colour variant for its flagship EncoX truly wireless Bluetooth earphones alongside Reno6. The Oppo EncoX true wireless earphones integrate the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio’s expertise.

