tech2 News Staff

Oppo is scheduled to launch the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G smartphones in India today.

Oppo Reno 6 5G is touted as India’s first-ever smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Oppo has also already confirmed that it will support ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz displays, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 108 MP main camera.

Performance that redefines expectations.

17% higher AnTuTu score*. Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Welcome India's first #MediaTekDimensity900 chipset, exclusively with the OPPO Reno6 5G. #MostAwaitedReno #OPPOReno6Series​ *Compared with MediaTek Dimensity 720 pic.twitter.com/HhLwsT0w5P — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 12, 2021

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

22% faster CPU. 13% faster GPU. 12.5% faster AI.*

Expect nothing but flagship-level performance with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, launching on 14th July. #OPPOReno6Series #MostAwaitedReno *Data is from MediaTek, compared with Dimensity 1000+ pic.twitter.com/Ab58NzDXUH — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G have also been confirmed to come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Always charged up to stay ahead. Get India's No. 1 battery charging technology in the #OPPOReno6Series with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

5 minutes of charging gets you 4 hours of video playback and 35 minutes gets you fully charged!

Launching on 14th July. #MostAwaitedReno pic.twitter.com/tGuVip0Z1q — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 10, 2021

Additionally, the Reno 6 series teasers also reveal that the smartphones will feature a quad camera setup at the back, and will allow real-time professional video editing whilst filming with its So LOOP offering.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch: How to watch it LIVE

The launch event will kick off at 3 pm IST and will be streamed live on Oppo's social media channels, including YouTube.

Besides the smartphones, at the launch event today, Oppo will also announce a blue colour variant for its flagship EncoX truly wireless Bluetooth earphones alongside Reno6. The Oppo EncoX true wireless earphones integrate the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio’s expertise.