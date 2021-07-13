FP Trending

Oppo is all set to launch Reno6 5G in the coming days which is touted as India’s first-ever smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It will support ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz displays, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 108 MP main camera. The specifications, pricing, and availability of the smartphone will be shared at the official Oppo Reno6 launch date event, slated to be held on 14 July.

The company will also announce a blue colour variant for its flagship EncoX truly wireless Bluetooth earphones alongside Reno6. The Oppo EncoX true wireless earphones integrate the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio’s expertise.

Speaking about the Oppo Reno6, it has a chipset that combines an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU), with an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU) to deliver up to 33 percent optimal power efficiency for extended battery life. MediaTek AI processing unit’s third-generation supports several Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and 4K high definition resolution (HDR) videos.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is a 5G Octa-core processor that supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual SIM 5G. It brings two Arm Cortex A78 processors under its octa-core central processing unit (CPU) and is built on 6 nm manufacturing technology. The chipset can adapt to a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and supports LPDDR5 memory as well as UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset also has the latest HyperEngine 3.0 with Networking Engine 3.0 that identifies and connects to the lowest latency cell tower available to minimise online ping.

Speaking on the upcoming Oppo Reno6 5G, Tasleem Arif, Vice President India R&D, Oppo India said, “The upcoming Reno6 5G is a power-packed device that needs an advanced powerful chipset to back it up and this made us bring in the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Reno6 5G will be India’s first smartphone to be powered by this chipset”.