Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 5G variant launched in China with hardware similar to the Reno 10X Zoom

The Oppo Reno 5G sports the same hardware as the Reno 10X Zoom but features a 5G modem underneath.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 13:06:25 IST

Oppo's officially joining the 5G bandwagon today with the launch of the company's first 5G smartphone — the Oppo Reno 5G.

Having launched the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in China, Europe and India, the company took to the show floor at Shanghai's Mobile World Congress to formally unveil the 5G variant of the phone.

As far as availability of the phone in countries including India is concerned, it seems unlikely that the 5G variant of the Reno will be brought to India. This is since India lacks the necessary 5G infrastructure required to be in place before commercial 5G-ready smartphones can begin utilising them.

Oppo Reno 5G variant launched in China with hardware similar to the Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. Image: Oppo India

Oppo Reno 5G: Specifications and key features

On the hardware front, nothing's particularly new about the Oppo Reno 5G when compared to the Reno 10X Zoom Edition. The only minor difference is the presence of a 5G logo on the back of the phone, which sits above the camera upholstery.

The Reno 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. With the presence of a shark-fin styled pop-up camera, Oppo claims that this display delivers a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner which Oppo claims to be considerably faster than the ones used on olded Oppo phones.

On the inside, we have Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone houses the same 4,065 mAh battery as the Reno 10X Zoom edition along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Given the notion that the presence of a 5G modem does require more juice from the phone, it is rather surprising that Oppo's decided to stick with the same battery size.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Honor

Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs Oppo Reno 10X Zoom: A new budget flagship king?

Jun 12, 2019
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs Oppo Reno 10X Zoom: A new budget flagship king?
Oppo to showcase first ever under-display camera smartphone on 26 June in Shanghai

Oppo

Oppo to showcase first ever under-display camera smartphone on 26 June in Shanghai

Jun 20, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019