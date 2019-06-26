tech2 News Staff

Oppo's officially joining the 5G bandwagon today with the launch of the company's first 5G smartphone — the Oppo Reno 5G.

Having launched the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in China, Europe and India, the company took to the show floor at Shanghai's Mobile World Congress to formally unveil the 5G variant of the phone.

As far as availability of the phone in countries including India is concerned, it seems unlikely that the 5G variant of the Reno will be brought to India. This is since India lacks the necessary 5G infrastructure required to be in place before commercial 5G-ready smartphones can begin utilising them.

Oppo Reno 5G: Specifications and key features

On the hardware front, nothing's particularly new about the Oppo Reno 5G when compared to the Reno 10X Zoom Edition. The only minor difference is the presence of a 5G logo on the back of the phone, which sits above the camera upholstery.

The Reno 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. With the presence of a shark-fin styled pop-up camera, Oppo claims that this display delivers a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner which Oppo claims to be considerably faster than the ones used on olded Oppo phones.

On the inside, we have Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone houses the same 4,065 mAh battery as the Reno 10X Zoom edition along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Given the notion that the presence of a 5G modem does require more juice from the phone, it is rather surprising that Oppo's decided to stick with the same battery size.