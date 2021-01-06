FP Trending

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on 18 January 2021 at 12:30 pm. The announcement of the unveiling of the smartphone has been made by Oppo India on its official Twitter handle. "Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world? Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features," read the post. The battery of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash charging.

The device will sport a 3D curved screen and lag resistance 90 Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will offer AI Highlight Video, Ultra Night Video, and Live HDR.

Oppo has launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G in China last month and the smartphone in India expected to share some of the specifications and features with its Chinese counterparts.

As per a report by GSMArena, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come packed with a 4,350 mAh battery. In India, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be available in two color options - black and blue.

As for imagining, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will have a quad camera set up on the rear. There will be a 64MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses.

The front camera of the smartphone will be 32 MP. The phone will have a selfie shooter that will be embedded in its display.