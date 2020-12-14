FP Trending

Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been launched in China. The smartphones are the latest under Oppo Reno 5 series. Both the devices come in two storage variants - 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 internal storage. The Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G obtain power from 4,300 mAh batteries (16.64 Wh typical capacity). They support SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

Oppo Reno 5 5G: Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 5G, the base model, features a 6.43-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The pixel density of the smartphone is 410 ppi. The Oppo Reno 5 5G is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device has support face unlock as well as fingerprint unlock.

The dual SIM phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. For connectivity, the Reno 5 5G includes Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C data interface, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also support fingerprint unlock and face unlock.

As for imaging, the Oppo Reno 5 5G comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32 MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G sports a bigger screen than the Reno 5 5G. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G has also is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

The smartphone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

The camera specifications of the Reno 5 Pro 5G are the same as the base model - Oppo Reno 5.

Oppo Reno 5 5G starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,350) for the base model, while the price starting price of the base model of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is from CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 38,221).

Both the smartphones are available in three colours - Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.