Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 48 MP quad rear camera setup goes on sale on Flipkart

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 09:16:03 IST

Oppo Reno 4 Pro debuted in India at a price of Rs 34,990, and for the first time, it is now available for purchase in India.

The highlight of the smartphone includes 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W VOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,990.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

In terms of colours, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

