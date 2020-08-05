tech2 News Staff

Oppo Reno 4 Pro debuted in India at a price of Rs 34,990, and for the first time, it is now available for purchase in India.

The highlight of the smartphone includes 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W VOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,990.

In terms of colours, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.