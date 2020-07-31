tech2 News Staff

Oppo Reno 4 Pro along with Oppo Watch have been launched in India today at a price of Rs 34,990. The smartphone had already made its debut in China a few months ago.

The highlight of the newly launched smartphone includes 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W VOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Watch pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,990.

In terms of colours, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 5 August on Flipkart

The Oppo Watch comes in two variants– 46 mm variant, priced at Rs 19,990, and 41 mm variant, priced at Rs 14,990. Both watches will go on sale from 10 August onwards on Amazon.

The much awaited #OPPOReno4Pro is finally here! Equipped with the all new 3D Borderless Sense Screen, a 90Hz Refresh Rate and the superfast 65W SuperVOOC Charging which gives you a full charge in just 36 minutes! Starting at just ₹34,990! Pre-order now! https://t.co/eTL4HZx839 pic.twitter.com/IcBrmFQCgK — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Watch specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 3D dual-curved 1.91-inch AMOLED display. It will come in black and glassy gold colo in 46 mm version, and black, silver and pink gold in 41 mm model.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. Oppo claims the 41mm watch can run for up to 36 hours in smart mode. It comes with fast charging tech and as claimed by the company, the 41 mm watch can charge from zero to 46 percent in 15 minutes, while the 46 mm watch can charge to 30 percent in 15 minutes.

The Oppo Watch has five exercise sensors including swimming, running, cycling and more.