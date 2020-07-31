Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the livestream

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a 3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 12:03:53 IST

As announced by Oppo earlier this month, the company will be launching the Reno 4 Pro in India today.

In June, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. In India, currently only the higher model – Reno 4 Pro – is expected to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launch in India: How to watch livestream

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. Oppo will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page. The webcast link is embedded below.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected specifications

At the time of teasing the launch, Oppo also revealed that the Reno 4 Pro will feature a "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

As per the China variant, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

