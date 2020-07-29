tech2 News Staff

Oppo is scheduled to launch the Reno 4 Pro in India on 31 July at 12.30 pm. Oppo made an official announcement of the launch on Twitter last week.

In the launch teaser, Oppo also revealed that the smartphone will feature a "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro already debuted in China last month and it is expected that the India variant will also come with the same specifications as the China variant.

Block your calendars because the #Reno4Pro is here! Launching on 31st July with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen & 90Hz Refresh Rate! Get ready to #SenseTheInfinite #TrueBorderlessExperience

Know more: https://t.co/AeGcmkgCq0 pic.twitter.com/g06rkN5Fvu — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 20, 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected specifications

As per the China variant, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.