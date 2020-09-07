Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets new software update with September security patch, camera improvements and more

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with an 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,000 mAh battery.


Sep 07, 2020

Oppo has already released a new software update for its Reno 4 Pro (Review), which included the September 2020 Android security patch. This update is for the global variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and is reportedly rolling out in India presently.

A report by GSMArena suggested that the update with build number CPH2109_11_A.17 will improve the camera effects of the device. Furthermore, the update is set to make the user experience and overall system performance better.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

The tech portal has shared the screenshot of the available update of the ColorOS that specifies that the latest security patch will enhance system security. The report expects the version to reach all users within the upcoming two weeks.

However, the official site of Oppo India is yet to be updated with the latest firmware. The latest software version has the serial number CPH2109_11_A.15 and contains the August security patch.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in India on 31 July along with the Oppo Watch at a price of Rs 34,990. The smartphone came with an 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone was equipped with 3D Borderless Sense Screen tech and internal storage of up to 128 GB.

The device supported 65 W VOOC fast charging that charged the smartphone fully in just 36 minutes, as claimed by the smartphone brand. It was made available in two colour variants, namely the Starry Night and Silky White.


On the other hand, it boasted of a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Designed with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera, the Oppo handset was powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC.

