tech2 News Staff

In December, Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 in China. Months later, Oppo has officially announced that the Pro variant will launch in India on 2 March.

On its official website, Oppo has put a banner announcing the India launch date for the Reno 3 Pro — 2 March — however, it does not mention anything about the Reno 3's launch in the market.

Oppo has also launched a teaser for the smartphone, which features actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's highlight is teased to be its 44 MP dual-punch hole camera on the front. The selfie camera of the smartphone will apparently offer something called Binocular Bokeh Effect "by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient."

Tag who you're pairing up with this #ValentinesDay below and double up your fun! 🌹#OPPOReno3Pro is coming soon to @oppomobileindia 👁️👁️ pic.twitter.com/JmMRA4YbKQ — OPPO (@oppo) February 14, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Additionally, based on the Reno 3 Pro variant launched in China, we know that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90 Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

At the rear, the Reno 3 Pro will sport a quad rear-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP mono camera.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It will pack a 4,025 mAh battery.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.