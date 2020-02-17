Monday, February 17, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's highlight is teased to be its 44 MP dual-punch hole camera on the front.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2020 09:44:50 IST

In December, Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 in China. Months later, Oppo has officially announced that the Pro variant will launch in India on 2 March.

On its official website, Oppo has put a banner announcing the India launch date for the Reno 3 Pro — 2 March — however, it does not mention anything about the Reno 3's launch in the market.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Image: Twitter/Oppo

Oppo has also launched a teaser for the smartphone, which features actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's highlight is teased to be its 44 MP dual-punch hole camera on the front. The selfie camera of the smartphone will apparently offer something called Binocular Bokeh Effect "by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient."

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Additionally, based on the Reno 3 Pro variant launched in China, we know that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90 Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

At the rear, the Reno 3 Pro will sport a quad rear-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP mono camera.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It will pack a 4,025 mAh battery.

