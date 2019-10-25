Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
Oppo Reno 2S could reportedly be coming to India in December, could have a 64 MP camera

The Oppo Reno 2S will reportedly be a premium flagship device with a price tag of over Rs 40,000.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 08:47:49 IST

Oppo had launched the Reno 2-series in India a couple of months back and it consisted of three phones namely — Reno 2Z, Reno 2F and  Reno 2. Now we are hearing reports that the Chinese smartphone giant is due to launch another device in the series called the Reno 2S and it is scheduled to launch in December.

Oppo Reno 2.

The report by 91Mobiles states that the Reno 2S will be a premium flagship device with a price tag of over Rs 40,000. The highlight features of the device are likely the 64 MP camera and also Oppo's 65 W Super VOOC 2.0 charging technology. Apart from that very little is known about the device but it could be that the Reno 2S will compete with the Realme X2 Pro which is scheduled to launch in November.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

Talking about the highest variant of the lot – Oppo Reno 2 – features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which Oppo calls an E3 Sunlight screen. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and the fifth-generation Gorilla Glass at the back.

Powering the Oppo Reno 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

(Also Read - Oppo Reno 2 review: The 48 MP quad camera is certainly worth it but it may not be enough)

As for cameras, at the rear, the Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13 MP telephoto sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2  MP mono lens. The camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom, ultra-dark mode, and ultra steady video.

Up front for selfies, the Reno 2 features a 16 MP sensor with a soft flash and comes with an AI beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo Reno 2 is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 2 also supports NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

