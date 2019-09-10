Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno 2 with 48 MP quad camera is now available for pre-bookings at Rs 36,990

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, Oppo Reno 2 houses a 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 11:27:28 IST

The Oppo Reno 2 series was launched in India last month. This series included Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. All three smartphones come with a pop-up shark fin selfie camera and a quad-camera setup with a primary 48 MP sensor.

The star of the series, Oppo Reno 2, is now open for pre-booking exclusively on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2 pricing, availability

The Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 for its lone 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.

Reno 2 will be available for purchase starting 20 September on Flipkart. It will be available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour variants.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera)

Oppo Reno 2 with 48 MP quad camera is now available for pre-bookings at Rs 36,990

Oppo Reno 2 is available in one storage variant priced at Rs 36,990. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

Talking about the highest variant of the lot – Oppo Reno 2 – features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which Oppo calls an E3 Sunlight screen. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and the fifth-generation Gorilla Glass at the back.

Powering the Oppo Reno 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for cameras, at the rear, the Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13 MP telephoto sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2  MP mono lens. The camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom, ultra-dark mode, and ultra steady video.

Up front for selfies, the Reno 2 features a 16 MP sensor with a soft flash and comes with an AI beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo Reno 2 is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 2 also supports NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F launched in India, prices start at Rs 29,990

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F launched in India, prices start at Rs 29,990
Oppo Reno 2-series launched today, will be available for purchase from 6 September

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2-series launched today, will be available for purchase from 6 September

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Budget flagships have a new entrant

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Budget flagships have a new entrant

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 series to launch in India at 3 pm today: Here is how to watch it live

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2, 2F and 2Z announced with prices starting from Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2-series launch LIVE: Reno 2, 2F and 2Z announced with prices starting from Rs 29,990

Aug 28, 2019
Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera

Aug 28, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019