tech2 News Staff

The Oppo Reno 2 series was launched in India last month. This series included Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z. All three smartphones come with a pop-up shark fin selfie camera and a quad-camera setup with a primary 48 MP sensor.

The star of the series, Oppo Reno 2, is now open for pre-booking exclusively on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2 pricing, availability

The Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 for its lone 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.

Reno 2 will be available for purchase starting 20 September on Flipkart. It will be available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour variants.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

Talking about the highest variant of the lot – Oppo Reno 2 – features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which Oppo calls an E3 Sunlight screen. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and the fifth-generation Gorilla Glass at the back.

Powering the Oppo Reno 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for cameras, at the rear, the Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13 MP telephoto sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP mono lens. The camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom, ultra-dark mode, and ultra steady video.

Up front for selfies, the Reno 2 features a 16 MP sensor with a soft flash and comes with an AI beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo Reno 2 is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 2 also supports NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

